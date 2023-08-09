Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) : Investors Should Not Dump PALI Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 3.03 million Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.69 changed hands at -$1.25 or -64.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.67M. PALI’s current price is a discount, trading about -3885.51% off its 52-week high of $27.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was -84.06% down since then. When we look at Palisade Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 323.47K.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Instantly PALI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -67.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1299 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -64.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.80%, with the 5-day performance at -67.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) is -61.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palisade Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.50% over the past 6 months, a 90.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palisade Bio Inc. will rise 92.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Palisade Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 88.70%.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of Palisade Bio Inc. shares while 1.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.31%. There are 1.29% institutions holding the Palisade Bio Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 3227.0 PALI shares worth $11359.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 2479.0 shares worth $8726.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2026.0 shares estimated at $4376.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1551.0 shares worth around $8065.0.