Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $433.90M. OTLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.56% off its 52-week high of $2.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 52.1% up since then. When we look at Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OTLK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.63%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is -3.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTLK’s forecast low is $4.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -498.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -169.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 10.60%.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

