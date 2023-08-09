Nordstrom Inc.’s (NYSE: JWN) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 3.85 million Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.30. With the company’s per share price at $22.38 changed hands at $0.27 or 1.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.65B. JWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.52% off its 52-week high of $27.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.02, which suggests the last value was 37.35% up since then. When we look at Nordstrom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Instantly JWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.40 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.66%, with the 5-day performance at -3.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is 15.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordstrom Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.44% over the past 6 months, a 17.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordstrom Inc. will fall -46.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.66 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Nordstrom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $3.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.09 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Nordstrom Inc. earnings to increase by 38.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.20% per year.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 3.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 3.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.44% of Nordstrom Inc. shares while 64.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.28%. There are 64.41% institutions holding the Nordstrom Inc. stock share, with El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.76% of the shares, roughly 15.76 million JWN shares worth $322.5 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.30% or 10.17 million shares worth $165.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.47 million shares estimated at $67.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $47.03 million.