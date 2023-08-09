NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Shares Are Down -24.74% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.54 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.85M. NRBO’s current price is a discount, trading about -11724.07% off its 52-week high of $63.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 373.24K.

Analysts gave the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRBO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5600 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.74%, with the 5-day performance at -1.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 23.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NRBO’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1011.11% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.92% over the past 6 months, a 87.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 97.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 72.60%.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 14.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.18% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 1.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.28%. There are 1.14% institutions holding the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 42220.0 NRBO shares worth $29988.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 33327.0 shares worth $23672.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 1984.0 shares estimated at $1423.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2846.0 shares worth around $2248.0.