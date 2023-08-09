MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.69 million MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $23.16 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.91B. MXL’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.51% off its 52-week high of $43.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.25, which suggests the last value was 3.93% up since then. When we look at MaxLinear Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Analysts gave the MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MXL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MaxLinear Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) trade information

Instantly MXL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.66 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.78%, with the 5-day performance at -5.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is -26.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.26 days.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MaxLinear Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.42% over the past 6 months, a -71.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MaxLinear Inc. will fall -96.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -88.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -35.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $139.23 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that MaxLinear Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $146.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $284.96 million and $290.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -49.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.50%. The 2023 estimates are for MaxLinear Inc. earnings to increase by 193.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.47% per year.

MXL Dividends

MaxLinear Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.28% of MaxLinear Inc. shares while 89.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.62%. There are 89.61% institutions holding the MaxLinear Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 22.92% of the shares, roughly 13.4 million MXL shares worth $471.81 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.28% or 8.93 million shares worth $314.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.48 million shares estimated at $187.31 million under it, the former controlled 9.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.68% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $72.97 million.