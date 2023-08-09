Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.49 million Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $44.79 changed hands at $1.35 or 3.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.14B. MTCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.1% off its 52-week high of $71.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.73, which suggests the last value was 31.39% up since then. When we look at Match Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.25 million.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 49.24 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 3.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.95%, with the 5-day performance at -2.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 2.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Match Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.63% over the past 6 months, a 60.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Match Group Inc. earnings to increase by 37.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.80% per year.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of Match Group Inc. shares while 100.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.82%. There are 100.10% institutions holding the Match Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.84% of the shares, roughly 35.75 million MTCH shares worth $1.37 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.54% or 32.13 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.65 million shares estimated at $358.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 8.5 million shares worth around $352.59 million.