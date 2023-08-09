Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.12 changing hands around $0.19 or 9.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $125.38M. LPTV’s current price is a discount, trading about -583.96% off its 52-week high of $14.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 14.62% up since then. When we look at Loop Media Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 240.04K.

Analysts gave the Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LPTV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Loop Media Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) trade information

Instantly LPTV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4000 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 9.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.98%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) is -29.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LPTV’s forecast low is $3.75 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -230.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -76.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Loop Media Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.67% over the past 6 months, a 1.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.5 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Loop Media Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $6.16 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -49.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Loop Media Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.20%.

LPTV Dividends

Loop Media Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.34% of Loop Media Inc. shares while 3.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.34%. There are 3.72% institutions holding the Loop Media Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million LPTV shares worth $0.93 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.3 million.