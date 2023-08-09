Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS)

In the latest trading session, 4.08 million Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.58 changing hands around $5.59 or 19.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.58B. BROS’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.35% off its 52-week high of $54.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.45, which suggests the last value was 24.21% up since then. When we look at Dutch Bros Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 894.68K.

Analysts gave the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BROS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dutch Bros Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Instantly BROS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.09 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 19.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.14%, with the 5-day performance at 12.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is 13.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BROS’s forecast low is $30.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dutch Bros Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.57% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dutch Bros Inc. will fall -22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $263.43 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Dutch Bros Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $259.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $194.75 million and $201.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Dutch Bros Inc. earnings to increase by 66.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 56.90% per year.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.01% of Dutch Bros Inc. shares while 58.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.56%. There are 58.74% institutions holding the Dutch Bros Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 6.85 million BROS shares worth $216.65 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.65% or 3.49 million shares worth $110.49 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $35.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $29.77 million.