Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 2.96 million Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $4.45 changed hands at $0.64 or 16.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $505.48M. SWIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.98% off its 52-week high of $7.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.12, which suggests the last value was 52.36% up since then. When we look at Latham Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 485.98K.

Analysts gave the Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SWIM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Latham Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Instantly SWIM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.77 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 16.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.20%, with the 5-day performance at 13.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is 22.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.09, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWIM’s forecast low is $2.75 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Latham Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.54% over the past 6 months, a 220.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Latham Group Inc. will fall -52.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -52.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $167.89 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Latham Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $162.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $206.8 million and $189.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Latham Group Inc. earnings to increase by 91.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.40% per year.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders