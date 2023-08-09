Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $3.00 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $157.08M. KOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -326.67% off its 52-week high of $12.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.77, which suggests the last value was 7.67% up since then. When we look at Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Instantly KOD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 3.32 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.10%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is -59.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOD’s forecast low is $2.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -133.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kodiak Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.41% over the past 6 months, a 32.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.40% per year.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders