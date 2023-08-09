KIND Stock: More Upside For Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND)?

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.40 changed hands at -$0.5 or -17.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $924.91M. KIND’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.67% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the last value was 24.17% up since then. When we look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.14 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -17.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.75%, with the 5-day performance at -22.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is -21.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.62% over the past 6 months, a 8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.89 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $58.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54.54 million and $53.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 44.10%.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares while 68.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.17%. There are 68.56% institutions holding the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.74% of the shares, roughly 10.73 million KIND shares worth $25.7 million.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 8.33 million shares worth $19.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 6.86 million shares estimated at $16.43 million under it, the former controlled 4.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 3.91% of the shares, roughly 6.22 million shares worth around $14.89 million.