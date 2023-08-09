Is Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 2.43 million Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $1.92 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $142.39M. PLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.9% off its 52-week high of $3.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 47.92% up since then. When we look at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Analysts gave the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.15%, with the 5-day performance at 17.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is 3.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLX’s forecast low is $16.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -733.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -733.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.07% over the past 6 months, a 138.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. will rise 181.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 328.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $22.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.18 million and $8.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 162.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 50.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

