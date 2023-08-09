Is NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.80 changed hands at -$0.76 or -4.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.74B. NS’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.94% off its 52-week high of $18.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.80, which suggests the last value was 18.99% up since then. When we look at NuStar Energy L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.27K.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) trade information

Instantly NS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.79 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -4.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.25%, with the 5-day performance at -11.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is -8.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.9 days.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NuStar Energy L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.50% over the past 6 months, a 16.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NuStar Energy L.P. will rise 45.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 122.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $389.43 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NuStar Energy L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $397.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $463.45 million and $429.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.10%. The 2023 estimates are for NuStar Energy L.P. earnings to increase by 136.40%.

NS Dividends

NuStar Energy L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06. The 10.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 10.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.10% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares while 56.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.88%. There are 56.79% institutions holding the NuStar Energy L.P. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 18.73% of the shares, roughly 20.78 million NS shares worth $329.42 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.51% or 14.99 million shares worth $237.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 14.86 million shares estimated at $235.58 million under it, the former controlled 13.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 12.78% of the shares, roughly 14.17 million shares worth around $224.63 million.