Is Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.98 changing hands around $1.4 or 5.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.89B. EDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.12% off its 52-week high of $26.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.58, which suggests the last value was 25.62% up since then. When we look at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Analysts gave the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EDR as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Instantly EDR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.50 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 5.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.80%, with the 5-day performance at 5.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is 8.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EDR’s forecast low is $28.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.52% over the past 6 months, a 108.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. will rise 45.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -71.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.27 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.22 billion and $1.26 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 140.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.30% per year.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares while 97.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.96%. There are 97.33% institutions holding the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 30.66% of the shares, roughly 91.98 million EDR shares worth $2.2 billion.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.01% or 21.04 million shares worth $503.46 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3.99 million shares estimated at $89.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $68.27 million.