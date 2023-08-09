Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 2.25 million Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $168.89 changing hands around $25.53 or 17.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.04B. CELH’s last price was a premium, traded about 6.87% off its 52-week high of $157.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.25, which suggests the last value was 53.67% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CELH as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 173.04 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 17.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.33%, with the 5-day performance at 21.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 15.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $162.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CELH’s forecast low is $122.00 with $191.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celsius Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.10% over the past 6 months, a 152.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celsius Holdings Inc. will rise 114.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 186.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $302.54 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $274.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $161.99 million and $177.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 86.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Celsius Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 149.40%.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.16% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares while 59.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.33%. There are 59.63% institutions holding the Celsius Holdings Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.25% of the shares, roughly 8.73 million CELH shares worth $1.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.04% or 5.17 million shares worth $888.27 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.54 million shares estimated at $607.79 million under it, the former controlled 6.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $218.35 million.