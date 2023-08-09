Is Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $22.50 changed hands at -$0.87 or -3.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $875.02M. BCYC’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.84% off its 52-week high of $33.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.84, which suggests the last value was 16.27% up since then. When we look at Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 206.13K.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) trade information

Instantly BCYC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.30 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.99%, with the 5-day performance at -8.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) is -11.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.64 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bicycle Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.49% over the past 6 months, a -30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bicycle Therapeutics plc will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 152.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.37 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $7.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.47 million and $3.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 126.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 125.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings to decrease by -42.50%.

BCYC Dividends

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.55% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares while 82.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.83%. There are 82.16% institutions holding the Bicycle Therapeutics plc stock share, with Deep Track Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.23% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million BCYC shares worth $59.96 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 1.95 million shares worth $41.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $25.27 million under it, the former controlled 4.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $15.63 million.