Is Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.96 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $144.75M. ALT’s current price is a discount, trading about -693.58% off its 52-week high of $23.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the last value was 0.34% up since then. When we look at Altimmune Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Analysts gave the Altimmune Inc. (ALT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Altimmune Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.24 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.98%, with the 5-day performance at -2.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is -12.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1589.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altimmune Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.45% over the past 6 months, a 2.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altimmune Inc. will fall -9.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.20% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8k and $2k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Altimmune Inc. earnings to increase by 23.20%.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Altimmune Inc. shares while 80.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.83%. There are 80.15% institutions holding the Altimmune Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.06% of the shares, roughly 4.96 million ALT shares worth $14.76 million.

Laurion Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 3.5 million shares worth $10.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. With 5.08 million shares estimated at $15.13 million under it, the former controlled 10.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held about 4.02% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $5.9 million.