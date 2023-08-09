Is 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.41 changed hands at -$0.67 or -8.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.01B. DDD’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.57% off its 52-week high of $13.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.02, which suggests the last value was 5.26% up since then. When we look at 3D Systems Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.36 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -8.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -11.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is -29.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.87 days.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 3D Systems Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.50% over the past 6 months, a 17.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 3D Systems Corporation will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $134.03 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that 3D Systems Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $137.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $140.04 million and $136.11 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.20%. The 2023 estimates are for 3D Systems Corporation earnings to decrease by -137.80%.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.43% of 3D Systems Corporation shares while 67.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.46%. There are 67.77% institutions holding the 3D Systems Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.45% of the shares, roughly 21.96 million DDD shares worth $164.95 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.54% or 14.07 million shares worth $105.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. With 9.91 million shares estimated at $74.43 million under it, the former controlled 7.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held about 3.84% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $37.55 million.