Investor Confidence Inclines As Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Shares Gain $2.82

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.96 changing hands around $2.82 or 8.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.55B. GO’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.84% off its 52-week high of $45.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.71, which suggests the last value was 28.5% up since then. When we look at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 924.28K.

Analysts gave the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended GO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

Instantly GO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.38 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 8.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.18%, with the 5-day performance at 7.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is 10.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GO’s forecast low is $25.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.08% over the past 6 months, a -1.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will fall -7.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $978.79 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $990.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $880.77 million and $930.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 3.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.87% per year.

GO Dividends

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.43% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares while 104.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.13%. There are 104.52% institutions holding the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.16% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million GO shares worth $254.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 8.96 million shares worth $253.09 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund. With 5.35 million shares estimated at $156.23 million under it, the former controlled 5.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund held about 5.25% of the shares, roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $149.83 million.