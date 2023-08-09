Investing In Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.94 changed hands at -$0.2 or -17.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.05M. ELBM’s current price is a discount, trading about -378.72% off its 52-week high of $4.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 11.7% up since then. When we look at Electra Battery Materials Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Instantly ELBM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -46.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -17.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.66%, with the 5-day performance at -46.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) is -4.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.44 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ELBM’s forecast low is $2.58 with $7.58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -706.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -174.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electra Battery Materials Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.10% over the past 6 months, a -34.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Electra Battery Materials Corporation earnings to increase by 98.40%.

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of Electra Battery Materials Corporation shares while 10.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.88%. There are 10.75% institutions holding the Electra Battery Materials Corporation stock share, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.94% of the shares, roughly 3.18 million ELBM shares worth $2.9 million.

Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares.