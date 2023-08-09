Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $229.13 changed hands at -$9.21 or -3.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.10B. PODD’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.6% off its 52-week high of $335.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $208.54, which suggests the last value was 8.99% up since then. When we look at Insulet Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 589.90K.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) trade information

Instantly PODD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 269.33 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -3.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.17%, with the 5-day performance at -14.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is -18.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $336.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PODD’s forecast low is $248.00 with $395.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Insulet Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.81% over the past 6 months, a 1,871.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Insulet Corporation will rise 587.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400.9 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Insulet Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $432.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $312.39 million and $369.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Insulet Corporation earnings to decrease by -73.10%.

PODD Dividends

Insulet Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Insulet Corporation shares while 106.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.85%. There are 106.40% institutions holding the Insulet Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.76% of the shares, roughly 9.59 million PODD shares worth $2.21 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.34% or 7.9 million shares worth $1.82 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Amcap Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.29 million shares estimated at $526.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.25% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $521.36 million.