Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Lose -1.12%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.11 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.11B. HLIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.29% off its 52-week high of $18.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.11. When we look at Harmonic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HLIT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Instantly HLIT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.44 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.79%, with the 5-day performance at -11.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is -36.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLIT’s forecast low is $15.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -97.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harmonic Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.82% over the past 6 months, a -18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Harmonic Inc. earnings to increase by 100.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

HLIT Dividends

Harmonic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.51% of Harmonic Inc. shares while 101.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.27%. There are 101.65% institutions holding the Harmonic Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.99% of the shares, roughly 16.69 million HLIT shares worth $243.57 million.

Trigran Investments Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.60% or 8.47 million shares worth $123.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.98 million shares estimated at $105.22 million under it, the former controlled 7.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $41.69 million.