Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 5.08 million Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.56. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $11.76 changed hands at -$1.02 or -7.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.41B. GTESâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -26.96% off its 52-week high of $14.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.40, which suggests the last value was 20.07% up since then. When we look at Gates Industrial Corporation plcâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Analysts gave the Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended GTES as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gates Industrial Corporation plcâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

Instantly GTES was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.95 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -7.98% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.07%, with the 5-day performance at -12.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is -13.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gates Industrial Corporation plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -12.24% over the past 6 months, a 4.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $883.75 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Gates Industrial Corporation plcâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $890.95 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $889.36 million and $893.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings to decrease by -23.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.30% per year.

GTES Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.80% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares while 101.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.67%. There are 101.81% institutions holding the Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 67.62% of the shares, roughly 178.59 million GTES shares worth $2.48 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.65% or 9.63 million shares worth $133.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 8.13 million shares estimated at $114.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 5.68 million shares worth around $64.87 million.