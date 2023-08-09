Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $5.92 changed hands at $0.1 or 1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $510.90M. EXFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -328.89% off its 52-week high of $25.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.67, which suggests the last value was 4.22% up since then. When we look at Expensify Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 706.73K.

Analysts gave the Expensify Inc. (EXFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EXFY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Expensify Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Instantly EXFY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.31 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.96%, with the 5-day performance at -7.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) is -23.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXFY’s forecast low is $5.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Expensify Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.59% over the past 6 months, a -21.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Expensify Inc. will fall -37.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.49 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Expensify Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $42.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $43.16 million and $42.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Expensify Inc. earnings to decrease by -100.70%.

EXFY Dividends

Expensify Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.98% of Expensify Inc. shares while 48.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.43%. There are 48.47% institutions holding the Expensify Inc. stock share, with OpenView Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.66% of the shares, roughly 10.04 million EXFY shares worth $80.15 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.57% or 3.82 million shares worth $31.1 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $10.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $9.32 million.