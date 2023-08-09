DTSS Stock: More Upside For Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS)?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.74 changed hands at -$0.4 or -35.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.24M. DTSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.51% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 21.62% up since then. When we look at Datasea Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 279.97K.

Analysts gave the Datasea Inc. (DTSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DTSS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Datasea Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Instantly DTSS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -35.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) is -18.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DTSS’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that Datasea Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.08 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Datasea Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.60%.

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.47% of Datasea Inc. shares while 0.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.31%. There are 0.13% institutions holding the Datasea Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 16136.0 DTSS shares worth $19685.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 1180.0 shares worth $1439.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 16136.0 shares estimated at $20170.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.