Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -20.77% Decline

In the latest trading session, 5.89 million Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.98 changed hands at -$6.81 or -20.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.99B. DOCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.89% off its 52-week high of $41.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.91, which suggests the last value was 11.82% up since then. When we look at Doximity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Instantly DOCS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.56 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -20.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.59%, with the 5-day performance at -23.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is -24.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.36 days.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Doximity Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.76% over the past 6 months, a 13.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Doximity Inc. will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.35 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Doximity Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $138.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100.12 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Doximity Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Doximity Inc. shares while 88.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.07%. There are 88.76% institutions holding the Doximity Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.00% of the shares, roughly 15.8 million DOCS shares worth $511.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.44% or 10.25 million shares worth $332.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.07 million shares estimated at $102.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $98.55 million.