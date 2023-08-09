Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 4.29 million Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched -0.19. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $4.94 changing hands around $2.15 or 77.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $112.48M. DBTXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -14.98% off its 52-week high of $5.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 67.41% up since then. When we look at Decibel Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.64K.

Analysts gave the Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DBTX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Decibel Therapeutics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) trade information

Instantly DBTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 77.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.97 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 77.06% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 140.98%, with the 5-day performance at 77.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) is 53.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 82650.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DBTXâ€™s forecast low is $2.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -365.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 59.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Decibel Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 37.60% over the past 6 months, a 35.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. will rise 26.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.79 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Decibel Therapeutics Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.19 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.30%.

DBTX Dividends

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.35% of Decibel Therapeutics Inc. shares while 61.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.50%. There are 61.95% institutions holding the Decibel Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 19.77% of the shares, roughly 4.95 million DBTX shares worth $14.93 million.

TRV GP III, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.55% or 3.14 million shares worth $9.48 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $3.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held about 3.17% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $1.63 million.