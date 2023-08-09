Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $17.27 changed hands at -$1.09 or -5.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $337.80M. CUTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -212.91% off its 52-week high of $54.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.21, which suggests the last value was 23.51% up since then. When we look at Cutera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 833.83K.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) trade information

Instantly CUTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.48 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -5.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.95%, with the 5-day performance at -12.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is 20.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.22 days.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cutera Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.25% over the past 6 months, a 39.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cutera Inc. will fall -162.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -87.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.95 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cutera Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $67.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.22 million and $62.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Cutera Inc. earnings to decrease by -84.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

CUTR Dividends

Cutera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of Cutera Inc. shares while 131.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 135.73%. There are 131.60% institutions holding the Cutera Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.83% of the shares, roughly 2.74 million CUTR shares worth $64.79 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.31% or 1.85 million shares worth $43.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $43.63 million under it, the former controlled 6.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held about 3.43% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $30.03 million.