Could Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.71 changed hands at -$0.39 or -9.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $350.62M. ARAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.9% off its 52-week high of $4.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 51.21% up since then. When we look at Accuray Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 694.84K.

Analysts gave the Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARAY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Accuray Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

Instantly ARAY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.27 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -9.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 77.75%, with the 5-day performance at -10.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) is -1.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARAY’s forecast low is $6.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -250.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Accuray Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.03% over the past 6 months, a -16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Accuray Incorporated will rise 125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.74 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Accuray Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $106.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $110.02 million and $99.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Accuray Incorporated earnings to increase by 15.30%.

ARAY Dividends

Accuray Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.88% of Accuray Incorporated shares while 63.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.59%. There are 63.34% institutions holding the Accuray Incorporated stock share, with Archon Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.38% of the shares, roughly 6.1 million ARAY shares worth $18.13 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.69% or 5.45 million shares worth $16.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Heartland Value Fund. With 2.75 million shares estimated at $5.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $4.18 million.