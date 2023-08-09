Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.48 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.42M. LODE’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.25% off its 52-week high of $0.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Comstock Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 926.17K.

Analysts gave the Comstock Inc. (LODE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LODE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5425 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 75.42%, with the 5-day performance at -10.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is -29.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LODE’s forecast low is $4.25 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -785.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -785.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comstock Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.65% over the past 6 months, a 106.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Comstock Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.60%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.