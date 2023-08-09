Computer Task Group Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: CTG) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.23 changing hands around $2.23 or 27.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $159.41M. CTG’s last price was a premium, traded about 17.99% off its 52-week high of $8.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.05, which suggests the last value was 40.86% up since then. When we look at Computer Task Group Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29940.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.37K.

Analysts gave the Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Computer Task Group Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) trade information

Instantly CTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.30 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 27.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.25%, with the 5-day performance at 29.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) is 38.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTG’s forecast low is $8.25 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Computer Task Group Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.52% over the past 6 months, a 5.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Computer Task Group Incorporated will fall -6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.7 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Computer Task Group Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $77.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $82.76 million and $75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Computer Task Group Incorporated earnings to decrease by -52.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CTG Dividends

Computer Task Group Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.89% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares while 57.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.24%. There are 57.62% institutions holding the Computer Task Group Incorporated stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.23% of the shares, roughly 1.63 million CTG shares worth $16.62 million.

Minerva Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.90% or 1.26 million shares worth $12.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Capital Fund-Small Cap Portfolio. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $6.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Capital Fund-Small Cap Portfolio held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.62 million.