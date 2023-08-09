Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE: CVII) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 1.0 million Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.40 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $962.68M. CVII’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.85% off its 52-week high of $10.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.78, which suggests the last value was 5.96% up since then. When we look at Churchill Capital Corp VII’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 153.66K.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) trade information

Instantly CVII was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.42 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) is 0.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63850.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

CVII Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp VII is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Churchill Capital Corp VII shares while 233.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 233.66%. There are 233.66% institutions holding the Churchill Capital Corp VII stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.20% of the shares, roughly 12.69 million CVII shares worth $132.0 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 11.06 million shares worth $115.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $20.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $11.25 million.