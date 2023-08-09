Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -16.57% Loss

In the last trading session, 4.67 million Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $40.32 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.70B. KDNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.37% off its 52-week high of $40.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.34, which suggests the last value was 54.51% up since then. When we look at Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Analysts gave the Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended KDNY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) trade information

Instantly KDNY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 40.39 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) is 3.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KDNY’s forecast low is $40.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chinook Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 67.09% over the past 6 months, a -9.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. will rise 2.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $270k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100k and $512k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 150.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

KDNY Dividends

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.19% of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. shares while 96.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.88%. There are 96.71% institutions holding the Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Samsara BioCapital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.70% of the shares, roughly 5.16 million KDNY shares worth $119.5 million.

Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.48% or 4.35 million shares worth $100.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.71 million shares estimated at $44.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $32.22 million.