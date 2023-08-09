Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch EBR Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.55 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.75B. EBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.62% off its 52-week high of $10.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.67, which suggests the last value was 24.9% up since then. When we look at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EBR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

Instantly EBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.78 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.79%, with the 5-day performance at -4.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) is -5.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EBR’s forecast low is $11.00 with $14.42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.04% over the past 6 months, a -24.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.00%.

EBR Dividends

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 0.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares while 1.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.25%. There are 1.25% institutions holding the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 3.97 million EBR shares worth $29.95 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 3.55 million shares worth $26.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. With 2.03 million shares estimated at $15.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $7.47 million.