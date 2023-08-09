Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Shares Inclined By 33.16% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 10.33 million Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.54. With the company’s per share price at $7.70 changed hands at $4.48 or 139.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.94M. BRSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -841.56% off its 52-week high of $72.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.76, which suggests the last value was 64.16% up since then. When we look at Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.87K.

Analysts gave the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRSH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 54.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.50 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 139.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.26%, with the 5-day performance at 54.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is 33.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10480.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.64, meaning bulls need a downside of -36.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRSH’s forecast low is $5.64 with $5.64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 26.75% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Bruush Oral Care Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.10%.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.47% or 12630.0 shares worth $3283.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.