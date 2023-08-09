Are Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.51 changed hands at -$0.48 or -6.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $454.25M. TERN’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.67% off its 52-week high of $14.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.97, which suggests the last value was 69.74% up since then. When we look at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 855.24K.

Analysts gave the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TERN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Instantly TERN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.43 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -6.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.05%, with the 5-day performance at -9.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) is -21.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TERN’s forecast low is $11.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -253.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -68.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.70% over the past 6 months, a 22.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 22.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 24.20%.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 102.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.22%. There are 102.43% institutions holding the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.48% of the shares, roughly 7.64 million TERN shares worth $90.49 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.44% or 7.62 million shares worth $90.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $21.75 million under it, the former controlled 4.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $11.55 million.