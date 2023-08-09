Angi Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: Angi Inc. Is Weak With -132.56% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $3.87 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.03B. ANGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.05% off its 52-week high of $6.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 53.23% up since then. When we look at Angi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 592.88K.

Analysts gave the Angi Inc. (ANGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ANGI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Angi Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Instantly ANGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.09 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.68%, with the 5-day performance at -1.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 18.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANGI’s forecast low is $3.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Angi Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.75% over the past 6 months, a 54.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Angi Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $403.17 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Angi Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $405.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $515.78 million and $498.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Angi Inc. earnings to decrease by -79.90%.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.41% of Angi Inc. shares while 83.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.47%. There are 83.73% institutions holding the Angi Inc. stock share, with Brown Advisory Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.08% of the shares, roughly 9.36 million ANGI shares worth $30.9 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.94% or 6.71 million shares worth $15.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.57 million shares estimated at $5.83 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $5.18 million.