Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.68. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $9.22 changing hands around $1.19 or 14.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $752.22M. AVXLâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -65.29% off its 52-week high of $15.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.44, which suggests the last value was 19.31% up since then. When we look at Anavex Life Sciences Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 879.99K.

Analysts gave the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AVXL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Instantly AVXL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.08 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 14.76% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.49%, with the 5-day performance at 12.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) is 7.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AVXLâ€™s forecast low is $39.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -529.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -322.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -21.57% over the past 6 months, a -6.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will rise 5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings to decrease by -14.90%.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.19% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares while 33.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.02%. There are 33.90% institutions holding the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.10% of the shares, roughly 5.74 million AVXL shares worth $49.17 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 5.68 million shares worth $48.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.94 million shares estimated at $37.55 million under it, the former controlled 4.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $20.99 million.