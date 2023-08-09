Analyzing EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 4.52 million EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $23.74 changed hands at $0.24 or 1.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.95B. SATS’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.51% off its 52-week high of $23.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.66, which suggests the last value was 38.25% up since then. When we look at EchoStar Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 232.94K.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) trade information

Instantly SATS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.90 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.33%, with the 5-day performance at 23.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) is 29.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.51 days.

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EchoStar Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.81% over the past 6 months, a -49.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -49.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EchoStar Corporation will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $452.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that EchoStar Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $469 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $499.32 million and $491.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.00%. The 2023 estimates are for EchoStar Corporation earnings to increase by 159.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SATS Dividends

EchoStar Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.47% of EchoStar Corporation shares while 91.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.53%. There are 91.22% institutions holding the EchoStar Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 3.91 million SATS shares worth $71.56 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.51% or 3.43 million shares worth $62.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 1.11 million shares estimated at $18.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $16.35 million.