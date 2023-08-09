An Overview Of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $18.75 changed hands at $1.01 or 5.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $788.25M. VRDN’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.0% off its 52-week high of $39.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.45, which suggests the last value was 28.27% up since then. When we look at Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 796.64K.

Analysts gave the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VRDN as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.29.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Instantly VRDN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.78 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 5.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) is -23.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRDN’s forecast low is $36.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -204.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.63% over the past 6 months, a -28.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. will fall -21.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -65.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220k. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $110k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $256k and $1.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -90.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 39.30%.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders