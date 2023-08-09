An Overview Of Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON)

In the last trading session, 2.12 million Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.09M. TNON’s last price was a discount, traded about -972.41% off its 52-week high of $3.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 13.79% up since then. When we look at Tenon Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 646.33K.

Analysts gave the Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TNON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tenon Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Instantly TNON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3099 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.64%, with the 5-day performance at -4.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) is -2.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNON’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -934.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -934.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenon Medical Inc. will rise 41.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 623.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tenon Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $135k and $208k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 640.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 380.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Tenon Medical Inc. earnings to decrease by -276.60%.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.48% of Tenon Medical Inc. shares while 20.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.86%. There are 20.52% institutions holding the Tenon Medical Inc. stock share, with TMD Wealth Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.42% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million TNON shares worth $0.91 million.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.84% or 0.21 million shares worth $58833.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 78060.0 shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 58003.0 shares worth around $91644.0.