An Overview of Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $206.06 changing hands around $30.33 or 17.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.91B. AXON’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.59% off its 52-week high of $229.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $109.31, which suggests the last value was 46.95% up since then. When we look at Axon Enterprise Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 857.66K.

Analysts gave the Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AXON as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) trade information

Instantly AXON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 207.73 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 17.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.18%, with the 5-day performance at 15.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is 5.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $236.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AXON’s forecast low is $223.00 with $245.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axon Enterprise Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.27% over the past 6 months, a 42.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axon Enterprise Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $374.57 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Axon Enterprise Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $391.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $311.75 million and $336.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Axon Enterprise Inc. earnings to increase by 323.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.40% per year.

AXON Dividends

Axon Enterprise Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.19% of Axon Enterprise Inc. shares while 81.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.09%. There are 81.70% institutions holding the Axon Enterprise Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.27% of the shares, roughly 8.33 million AXON shares worth $1.71 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.33% or 6.15 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $526.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $432.21 million.