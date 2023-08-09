American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 3.76 million American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $15.39 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.96B. AEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.05% off its 52-week high of $17.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.46, which suggests the last value was 38.53% up since then. When we look at American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Instantly AEO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.44 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.24%, with the 5-day performance at 5.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 28.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEO’s forecast low is $10.50 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.77% for it to hit the projected low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.87% over the past 6 months, a 7.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.60%. The 2023 estimates are for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.37% per year.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 2.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)'s Major holders