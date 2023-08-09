Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 4.42 million Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $8.50 changed hands at $0.14 or 1.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.77B. ALIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.88% off its 52-week high of $10.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.01, which suggests the last value was 17.53% up since then. When we look at Alight Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the Alight Inc. (ALIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALIT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alight Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.00 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.67%, with the 5-day performance at -12.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is -10.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALIT’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -41.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alight Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.99% over the past 6 months, a 14.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $827.48 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Alight Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $750 million and $942 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Alight Inc. earnings to increase by 0.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.30% per year.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.22% of Alight Inc. shares while 100.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.78%. There are 100.35% institutions holding the Alight Inc. stock share, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.54% of the shares, roughly 52.48 million ALIT shares worth $484.89 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 34.63 million shares worth $318.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 11.55 million shares estimated at $96.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 8.84 million shares worth around $83.05 million.