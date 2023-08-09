Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 5.47 million Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.63 changing hands around $0.02 or 4.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.45M. AKAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -2360.32% off its 52-week high of $15.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Akanda Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 91870.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.10K.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7149 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.72%, with the 5-day performance at 12.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3380.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.45% of Akanda Corp. shares while 0.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.27%. There are 0.20% institutions holding the Akanda Corp. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 13801.0 AKAN shares worth $9214.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 7938.0 shares worth $5300.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares.