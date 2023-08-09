Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 2.45 million Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $103.08 changing hands around $8.13 or 8.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.71B. AKAM’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.14% off its 52-week high of $98.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.65, which suggests the last value was 31.46% up since then. When we look at Akamai Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Instantly AKAM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 107.47 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 8.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.28%, with the 5-day performance at 11.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is 13.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.92 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akamai Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.92% over the past 6 months, a 7.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akamai Technologies Inc. will rise 11.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $931.16 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Akamai Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $985.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $875.67 million and $927.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Akamai Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

AKAM Dividends

Akamai Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares while 94.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.56%. There are 94.81% institutions holding the Akamai Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.89% of the shares, roughly 18.1 million AKAM shares worth $1.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.24% or 15.58 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.78 million shares estimated at $402.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 3.66 million shares worth around $308.23 million.