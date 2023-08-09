Actelis Networks Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ASNS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.7 million Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.78 changed hands at -$0.42 or -19.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.47M. ASNS’s current price is a discount, trading about -753.93% off its 52-week high of $15.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was -13.48% down since then. When we look at Actelis Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.57K.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) trade information

Instantly ASNS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -24.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.68 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -19.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.70%, with the 5-day performance at -24.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) is -45.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Actelis Networks Inc. earnings to decrease by -203.80%.

ASNS Dividends

Actelis Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.23% of Actelis Networks Inc. shares while 10.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.29%. There are 10.18% institutions holding the Actelis Networks Inc. stock share, with Kestra Advisory Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 2000.0 ASNS shares worth $6408.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 1368.0 shares worth $4383.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.