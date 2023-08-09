A Review of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX)â€™s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.37. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $21.84 changing hands around $0.44 or 2.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.50B. CNXâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 1.74% off its 52-week high of $21.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.36, which suggests the last value was 34.25% up since then. When we look at CNX Resources Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Analysts gave the CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CNX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. CNX Resources Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Instantly CNX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.96 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 2.08% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.72%, with the 5-day performance at 8.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is 21.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNXâ€™s forecast low is $16.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -23.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.74% for it to hit the projected low.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CNX Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 35.01% over the past 6 months, a -43.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -30.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CNX Resources Corporation will rise 152.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -76.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 114.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $386.98 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that CNX Resources Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $429.17 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $550.06 million and $1.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -73.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.30%. The 2023 estimates are for CNX Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 67.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.60% per year.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.36% of CNX Resources Corporation shares while 97.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.44%. There are 97.07% institutions holding the CNX Resources Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.81% of the shares, roughly 20.69 million CNX shares worth $450.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.71% or 17.29 million shares worth $376.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.62 million shares estimated at $122.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 5.28 million shares worth around $114.82 million.