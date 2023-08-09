A Review of CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.08 million CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $50.51 changed hands at -$2.45 or -4.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.98B. CAVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.03% off its 52-week high of $58.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.45, which suggests the last value was 27.84% up since then. When we look at CAVA Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Analysts gave the CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CAVA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CAVA Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Instantly CAVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 58.10 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -4.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.37%, with the 5-day performance at -11.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) is 14.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CAVA’s forecast low is $42.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 1.01% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.85% for it to hit the projected low.

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $163.21 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that CAVA Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $168.11 million.

The 2023 estimates are for CAVA Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -57.80%.

CAVA Dividends

CAVA Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

