Why Should You Invest In Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU)?

In the latest trading session,, 1.59 million Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.24 changing hands around $0.8 or 32.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.58M. LEJU’s current price is a discount, trading about -203.7% off its 52-week high of $9.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 68.21% up since then. When we look at Leju Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32229.999999999996 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 329.96K.

Analysts gave the Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LEJU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Leju Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Instantly LEJU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 37.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.74 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 32.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 143.60%, with the 5-day performance at 37.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) is 36.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LEJU’s forecast low is $36.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1011.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Leju Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 40.80%.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Leju Holdings Limited shares while 1.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.15%. There are 1.15% institutions holding the Leju Holdings Limited stock share, with Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 93820.0 LEJU shares worth $0.1 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 62699.0 shares worth $68341.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. With 58468.0 shares estimated at $68992.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Discovery Fd held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 35352.0 shares worth around $41715.0.